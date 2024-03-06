Skip to Content
Bannock County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Published 5:14 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bannock County man is charged with alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Nathaniel Wagner, 24, was arrested by investigators with the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) Wednesday and booked into the Bannock County Jail. He has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

"Every ICAC arrest makes our communities and neighborhoods a little bit safer,” said Attorney General Labrador. “It’s one more predator that won’t be picking out another victim to exploit.  Keeping Idaho’s kids safe is a top priority for my office and our statewide partners.” 

The Department of Homeland Security, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, and Idaho Falls Police Department assisted the ICAC Task Force with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

