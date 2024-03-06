Skip to Content
News

Carport collapses on several cars at an apartment complex in Idaho Falls

IMG_2958
A carport collapses on to cars on Vega Circle in Idaho Falls.
By
today at 9:26 AM
Published 9:35 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. – A carport collapsed on several cars at Westwood Park Village Condominiums on Vega Circle in Idaho Falls just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Brandon Johnson, a resident, describes hearing a loud noise. When he went out to check what happened he says, "I opened the door... But as I look out the door I didn't register... Everything looked white. I'm like 'Oh wow! Everybody moved their cars.' And then I started thinking 'Wait a minute, my car is supposed to be right there.'"

The maintenance technician, Rob Walters, says there was an accident with a snow plow on Jan. 8 that was supposed to be fixed, but the supports on the car ports were slightly leaning. Then the heavy snowfall eventually led to the collapse.

Johnson wants to ensure residents they are doing what they can to take care of the situation. He says their insurance company plans to be there soon to assess the damage and provide next steps.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A carport collapsed on several cars at an Idaho Falls apartment located on Vega Circle.

The collapse appears to have been caused by heavy snow.

This is a developing story and will updated.

Kailey Galaviz gives a closer look below.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content