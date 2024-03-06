Carport collapses on several cars at an apartment complex in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. – A carport collapsed on several cars at Westwood Park Village Condominiums on Vega Circle in Idaho Falls just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Brandon Johnson, a resident, describes hearing a loud noise. When he went out to check what happened he says, "I opened the door... But as I look out the door I didn't register... Everything looked white. I'm like 'Oh wow! Everybody moved their cars.' And then I started thinking 'Wait a minute, my car is supposed to be right there.'"

The maintenance technician, Rob Walters, says there was an accident with a snow plow on Jan. 8 that was supposed to be fixed, but the supports on the car ports were slightly leaning. Then the heavy snowfall eventually led to the collapse.

Johnson wants to ensure residents they are doing what they can to take care of the situation. He says their insurance company plans to be there soon to assess the damage and provide next steps.

