Idaho Falls Elks Lodge distributing food boxes to families in need

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge is helping community members in need this weekend.

Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 will be distributing food boxes to members of the community in need on Saturday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. until they are gone.

The Lodge is providing boxes of mostly shelf stable food, sugar, flour, 10 pounds of potatoes and 10 pounds of frozen mashed potatoes.

The Elks Lodge will be providing two boxes per family. Julie French, representing the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge, says the event will use the honor system.

This is the fourth year the Elks Lodge has distributed the boxes. French says the program is made possible with grants from the Elks organizations, as well as donations from Lodge members.

Potandon Produce and Potato Products of Idaho are providing potatoes for the event.

The event is being sponsored by the Idaho Environmental Coalition, Idahoan, local trade unions, Kroeger and Lookout Credit Union.

The Elks Lodge is located at 640 East Elva in Idaho Falls. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.