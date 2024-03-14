PCSD 25 forming Highland rebuild committee, seeking parent, community input

POCATELLO, Id (KIFI) Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is looking for parents and others to be on the Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee.

The committee will initiate activity in April 2024 and continue for the duration of the Highland High School rebuild project.

The district is still trying to recover from the fire that destroyed part of the school last year.

Parent representatives or community members may not be employed by PCSD in any capacity. Parent members must have a child currently enrolled or future enrollment at Highland High School.

Any community members living within the boundaries of PCSD 25 are invited to apply; however, priority may be given to community members who reside within the boundaries of Highland High School or offer specialized expertise and experience relevant to the project.

Interested candidates should email feedback@sd25.us for access to the application by Monday, March 25, 2024. Committee members will be selected from the pool of interested candidates by Friday, March 29, 2024.

The purpose of the Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee is to provide parent and patron input on the design and rebuild of Highland High School based on established criteria, consider input from the Construction Management Team, and advise the Board throughout key phases of the project.

Responsibilities and Commitments of Committee Members: