Idaho Falls Spud Kings suffer season-ending OT heartbreak

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings's season is over.

The Spud Kings fell 4-3 Wednesday night to the division-leading Ogden Mustangs on a heartbreaking overtime goal in front of a sellout 4,100-person crowd. The Mustangs take the playoff series three games to one.

Local News 8 sports anchor Sam Gelfand and sports director Eric Moon, who is also the play-by-play voice of the Spud Kings, break down the season-ending loss minutes after the game-winning goal in the video above.