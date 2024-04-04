Spud Kings rule junior hockey attendance records

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings wrapped up another record-setting season Wednesday night - not on the ice, but around it.

In both years of existence, the Spud Kings have sold more tickets than any other team at its level of play.

“Let’s just call it what it is,” said general manager Erik Hudson. “It’s an anomaly. It’s an outlier, if you will. I mean, there’s not a junior market in the country, or the world, that does what we do.”

The team averages 4,100 fans every game, the capacity of its Mountain America Center stomping grounds. For comparison, the MLB’s Oakland Athletics have averaged 3,600 fans during the 2024 season. The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes have averaged 4,600 fans.

“Y’know, selling out every single home game, minus one or two last year, was a huge shock,” Hudson said. “And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.”

The Spud Kings have played 57 home games in its two-year history. Local News 8 asked Hudson, who serves as GM for both the Spud Kings and the Mountain America Center, how many of those sold out.

“Fifty four,” he asserted. “It’s really insane.”

Local News 8 asked fans in the concourse how many games they’ve attended this season.

“Every single one,” said Dan Bowman. “Every single home game, I’ve been to.”

“We’re season ticket holders,” said James Peterson. “So we’re here every game.”

“We went to the Ogden games, too,” added Kenny and Shelly Buttars.

The Spud Kings dueled the Ogden Mustangs in two playoff games on the road last week. The Mustangs ended Idaho Falls’s season in an overtime heartbreaker Wednesday.

“Ogden does very, very well with ticket sales,” Hudson said. “I would say they’re anywhere from 1,200-1,800 a night.”

Local News 8 asked Hudson what that difference in attendance says about Spud Kings fans.

“Gosh,” he said with a sigh. “I grew up playing junior hockey. I mean, I’ve been to some of the best markets in the world. I’ve never seen a market like this in my entire life.”

The Spud Kings’s fanbase is even more impressive because of its level of play. The top tier of American hockey is the NHL. Then there’s its two minor leagues, the AHL and the ECHL. Below that is collegiate hockey.

And below all of those is the National Collegiate Development Conference in which the Spud Kings play. The NCDC is a junior league, restricted to players aged between 16 and 20 who have not played in college. It’s the lowest level of professional hockey.

"Because it’s junior hockey, our team gives back to the community,” Hudson asserted. “Like, we’re involved.”

“It means a lot,” Kenny Butters said. “The community didn’t realize what it would create and what would happen, y’know?”

“I work out at the same gym they do,” said season ticket holder Mary Hodson.

“We’re hosting some of the players at our house,” Bowman boasted. “We ride the emotional rollercoaster with the team, just like they do.”

“Lots of hockey fans here,” Shelly Buttars said. “Idaho Falls didn’t realize how many hockey fans were here.”

“Whoever is bringing us this mini-NHL experience, thank you,” added Joni Blakely. “There’s finally something to do in this town. Thank you.”