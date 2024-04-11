“He knew her.” Prosecutor explains why intruder broke into Bingham County home

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County prosecutor said the man who invaded a Bingham County women's home knew each other.

Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley, said Derek Condon, 39, targeted the home of 85-year-old Christine Jenneiahn on March 13, 2024.

Jolley said Condon had interacted with Jeneiahn at her former pawn shop and gun range. "Based on some of the statements from her brother, as well as what we know from the scene, it appears that he picked her specifically because he knew her and knew that she likely would have valuables in her home," Jolley said.

According to the police, Condon brought a ski mask, rope, two pairs of handcuffs and multiple firearms with him that night.

Jolley believes Condon premeditated to commit acts of violence against Jeneiahn or even kill her when he entered her home.

"Based on a statement from one of his family members that, if he (Condon) was going to do something he had a list and she would probably be on that list," Jolley said.

The prosecutor's office said the incident happened on March 13 around 2:00 am.

The police report said the Cardon hit Jenneiahn multiple times and looked for items to steal.

Jolley said Condon handcuffed her to a chair in her living room.

The situation became worse when Condon found her disabled son in the house when he was downstairs.

While Condon was in the basement, the report said Jenneiahn dragged the chair she was handcuffed to into her bedroom and retrieved her 357 Magnum from under her pillow. "She then went back into the living room and hid the revolver between the armrest and cushion of a couch next to where she was seated and waited to see what Condon did next," the prosecutor's report said.

When Condon returned to the living room, Jenneiahn told police he threatened to kill her as rummaged through the house.

"She ultimately made the decision that it was “now or never” and drew her concealed 357 magnum and engaged Condon striking him with both her shots," said the prosecutor's report.

At that point, Christine shot twice at Condon, striking him both times. Condon shot back at her and struck her multiple times.

Jolley said Jenneiahn received 11 bullet wounds from the incident.

"She was on the ground for approximately ten hours after being shot," said Jolley. "So it's pretty incredible that with that number of wounds and traumatic injury and her age, that she could survive that."

Jolley said he believes her actions were nothing short of heroic.

"I can't imagine what that was like for her to go through and for her to go through that situation and still keep the peace of mind that she kept calm and rational demeanor to where she didn't panic," said Jolley.

"She took the steps to defend herself because she didn't know if anybody else would. And then I find it also heroic that she didn't give up once. Once she fired and then he started firing on her. She didn't give up. Even though she was hit multiple times, she stayed there. She kept fighting for her life," Jolley said.

Condon died from his injuries.

The prosecuting attorney said Jenneiahn acted in justifiable self-defense and would not seek any charges.