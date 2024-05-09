Free Shred Day in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - If you were doing some spring cleaning this year, odds are you may have found a lot of old documents with sensitive information you may not want to throw away.

Journey Financial Services in Ammon is holding a free Shred Day event to help people safely get rid of these documents. Some documents they are shredding are unwanted taxes, old bills or any other papers with sensitive information like birthdates, social security numbers or your personal address.

Jordan Anderson, of Journey Financial Services, had this to say about the event last year.

"We started this because we recognize the amount of paperwork that comes in any like professional industry," Anderson said. "And we just found that if we could offer a service that will allow us to help our clients and now the general public destroy that information."

This is the 5th time the company is holding the event.

People will be able to use this service as a drive-thru. Helpers will take your documents to the shred truck, so you can stay in your car.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 10, at the Journey Financial Services building at 3040 east 17th street in Ammon.