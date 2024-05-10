Flowers to keep away from pets this Mother’s Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Flowers are among the most popular presents for mothers, but keep in mind, some of the most common florals are actually toxic to pets.

Studies show lilies are the most popular flower to give Mom in Idaho. It turns out, they are extremely toxic, especially to cats, causing kidney failure. Pets don't even have to eat the flowers to be affected by them. They can get sick just from touching them.

"This can be any part of the plant. Actually it could be the pollen. It can be the leaves. It can be the petals and even the water that the flowers sit...and can be extremely toxic to our cats,” said Indianapolis veterinarian Dr. Kristi Crow, DVM.

Dogs might not have as strong a reaction to the flower, but it can still cause them a lot of pain.

"They still can have gastrointestinal upset and illness when ingesting lilies of any form. So really cats are the biggest concern, but dogs can see illness as well."

Other toxic flowers to keep away from your pets include tulips, foxgloves, and daffodils. These can cause pets to vomit, lose their coordination, and have trouble breathing. So what flowers are safe around pets?

"Number one: roses. You can never go wrong with roses. Those do not pose any concern to our dogs and cats. Other ones include sunflowers, orchids…if we want to deter a little bit away from the flowers, succulents generally are pretty safe as well."

You can still have most flowers in your home. Just keep them out of your pet's reach. If your pet does get exposed to toxic flowers, call a veterinarian immediately. If you're concerned about toxic flowers around pets, it's best to go to a local florist that can make up a bouquet using some of the non-toxic flowers we've listed here.