Teton County Sheriff’s deputy charged with indecent exposure changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho- Troy Lester Dameron pleaded “guilty” and was sentenced today at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

His sentence includes a fine of $1,000 and 108 days in jail.

Dameron originally pleaded not guilty to his charge of indecent exposure in October 2023, but changed his plea to “guilty.”

This stems from an incident at work on the night of August 24, 2023.

According to court records, the victim was the dispatcher on duty at the Teon County Sheriff's office. She was working the night shift with former Deputy Dameron.

Around 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. Dameron entered the dispatch office and asked the victim if he could ask her a “strange question.”

He proceeded to ask her a string of inappropriate and sexual questions.

He continued telling her of his fantasies, suggesting that they “do it” in the bathroom.

She told him “no” and he proceeded to reveal his genitals and masturbate in front of her.

The victim has since resigned from her job. Her statement to the judge, read by her mother, said, “He has betrayed the badge he once wore and deeply disrespected the community he swore to protect. On August 25th, TCSO and Teton County were trusting Darin to solely protect and serve the community. Not only was he neglecting, and not protecting the public for those several hours that he was in the dispatch center, but he was inflicting harm to me, a first responder and lifelong Teton County community resident.”

Dameron claimed he thought it was consensual, and apologized for harm he has caused her and her family.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal represented the state and argued this case is not just about Dameron, because his actions affect the whole community.

“If this badge cannot be trusted, It puts officers at danger. These officers have a more dangerous job because people in that community don't respect them as much as they did before this incident. Because they work for the Teton County Sheriff's Office.”

Dameron attributed his behavior to his problem with pornography, in which, he has been receiving help and counseling.

According to his lawyer, he told his wife and church leaders about the incident, and thanks to the help he has received he is “eight months sober.”

“I’ve changed and I’m here to be accountable for that,” Dameron said.

The judge acknowledged that while this is a misdemeanor case, and not a felony, the implied trust and power of Dameron’s job as a deputy added a unique position to the case.

Dameron is no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office but does have a full-time job in Rexburg as an electrician.