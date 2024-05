A few shower chances push up against the ridges and hills as low pressure eases out of the region. High pressure dries us out and winds will speed up, to possible advisory levels.

Sunny today and 70, with a northerly flow of 10-15. This return to the 70s will allow us to enjoy above-average highs for a couple of days before the weekend, as Salmon may be headed to 80+ degrees. Mid to upper 70's for Thursday and winds beyond 30mph.