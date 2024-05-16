Gov. Little presents $42 million check to Idaho Falls School District

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little visited several schools across East Idaho Thursday to present funds for school facility improvements. Idaho Falls School District 91 received a check for over $42 million.

"For the first time in the history of the state of Idaho, we're putting money into schools," Governor Little said.

Governor Little was joined by several legislators to present the check at Idaho Falls High School. The money comes as part of the tax relief offered by House Bill 521 which passed in March. $1.5 billion will be split amongst 115 school districts in the state. Governor Little says this investment in schools is partly motivated by a need for good teachers in the state.

"I want these kids who were sitting here before us just a little bit ago that have a passion for education to choose to teach and stay right here in Idaho," he said. "It's one of our most in in-demand careers."

Teacher pay negotiations

Despite this recent investment, local educators say they are unhappy with their pay. Over 100 teachers gathered in protest outside the Idaho District 91 office earlier this week. The protest stems from a previous refusal by the district to increase teacher pay. Negotiations are continuing, and D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange says they are promising.

"Last night, the board's team from the district met with the Idaho Falls Education Association's team, and we have negotiated," she said. "I think we covered a lot of ground. We have made up a lot of distance. And I'm very optimistic that we will be able to come to an agreement."

Negotiations will continue on Tuesday.