Skip to Content
News

WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell Trial Day 26

ACSO/ MGN
By
May 19, 2024 11:59 PM
Published 8:20 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The defense will begin its case in the murder trial of Chad Daybell.

The prosecution rested on Thursday.

Chad Daybell, 55, is facing charges of first degree murder, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Tammy Daybell, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. 

WATCH LIVE:

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content