WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell Trial Day 26

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The defense will begin its case in the murder trial of Chad Daybell.

The prosecution rested on Thursday.

Chad Daybell, 55, is facing charges of first degree murder, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Tammy Daybell, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

