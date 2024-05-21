Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Fire Department saves game store

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning on the 500 block of 2nd Street.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire, the owner of Backlight Gamez called 911 around 3:58 a.m., saying they received a notification of activity from a security system. They told first responders they saw smoke building up on the security cameras inside their business. 

Firefighters arrived and could see flames through the business's windows inside a larger commercial structure. Firefighters made entry into the building and found a small fire inside the business. The fire was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on the scene to vent the building of smoke. 

IFFD responded with three engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, and a battalion chief. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. An estimated cost of damages is less than $10,000.

