3rd lawsuit claims a Tennessee city’s police botched investigation of a man accused of sex crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city is facing a third lawsuit claiming its police refused to conduct proper investigations into allegations that a man was sexually assaulting multiple women for years. The newest plaintiff has said the man drugged her and pushed her out of his fifth-story apartment window in 2020. Mikayla Evans sued several Johnson City Police officers and the city last week in federal court over her case involving Sean Williams. Two other federal lawsuits similarly claim police did little to investigate accusations that Williams was drugging and raping women. Williams is in custody on state and federal criminal charges. The city says there’s been no evidence presented to support corruption allegations against its police.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.