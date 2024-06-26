Billionaire Frank Stronach is facing additional sexual assault charges in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say Austrian-Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach was arrested again and is facing additional sexual assault charges. Peel Regional Police Constable Tyler Bell-Morena says investigators have identified additional victims and Stronach now faces eight new charges, including six charges of sexual assault. Earlier this month, Stronach was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in 1980, 1986 and last year. Stronach, born in Austria, became one of Canada’s wealthiest people by creating Magna in his garage in 1957 and building it into one of the world’s largest suppliers of auto parts.

