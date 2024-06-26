First candidate drops out of Iran presidential election, due to take place Friday amid voter apathy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A candidate in Iran’s presidential election has withdrawn from the race, becoming the first to back out in order for hard-liners to coalesce around a unity candidate in the vote to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi. Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi dropped his candidacy and urged other candidates to do the same “so that the front of the revolution will be strengthened.” Such withdrawals are common in the final hours of an Iranian presidential election, particularly in the last 24 hours before the vote is held when campaigns enter a mandatory quiet period without rallies. Ghazizadeh Hasehmi’s decision leaves five other candidates still in the race. Analysts and experts broadly see the race at the moment as a three-way contest between two hard-liners and a reformist candidate.

