Four officers in now-disbanded police unit charged in cover-up of 2020 beating

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four Baton Rouge police officers have been indicted by a Louisiana grand jury on charges alleging that they covered up the beating of a suspect in custody in 2020. Baton Rouge news outlets say the four were members of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, which was later disbanded. The episode was captured by body-worn cameras that the officers didn’t know were turned on. The charges come as the FBI pursues a civil rights investigation into allegations made in lawsuits last year that officers assaulted detainees in an obscure warehouse known as the “Brave Cave.” That facility has since been closed.

