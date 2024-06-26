France bans extreme-right and radical Islamic groups ahead of polarizing elections

PARIS (AP) — France’s government has ordered the dissolution of multiple extreme right and radical Muslim groups, four days before the first round of high-stakes legislative elections that may see a surge in support for political extremes. Snap national elections called by pro-business moderate President Emmanuel Macron have plunged the country into a hasty and disorderly electoral race. The interior minister announced Wednesday that the government ordered the dissolution of multiple extremist groups, citing risks of violence. Immigration, France’s retirement age and taxes have emerged as top points of contention as the prime minister and two potential challengers for his job held a televised debate.

