Skip to Content
News

In a Kyiv market, Ukrainians take heart from team’s inspiring play at Euro 2024

KIFI
By
Published 2:43 PM

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to his country’s soccer team as they ended their European Championship run with a 0-0 draw against Belgium. Around 1,000 fans watched the game at an indoor market in Kyiv and were allowed to attend despite wartime restrictions on public gatherings. Fans watched the game on a giant screen, often breaking out into chants of U-KRA-I-NA! Anastasia Plokha says she attended to honor the memory of her husband who was killed in the war following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content