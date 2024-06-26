In a Kyiv market, Ukrainians take heart from team’s inspiring play at Euro 2024
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to his country’s soccer team as they ended their European Championship run with a 0-0 draw against Belgium. Around 1,000 fans watched the game at an indoor market in Kyiv and were allowed to attend despite wartime restrictions on public gatherings. Fans watched the game on a giant screen, often breaking out into chants of U-KRA-I-NA! Anastasia Plokha says she attended to honor the memory of her husband who was killed in the war following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.