Judge upholds North Carolina’s anti-rioting law, dismisses civil liberties suit

Published 2:10 PM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a civil rights group challenging North Carolina’s anti-rioting law, whose criminal penalties were raised last year by state legislators. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina sued over the law, after the legislature increased punishments in response to protests against racial injustice and police brutality in 2020. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs rejected the ACLU’s arguments that the law is vague and overbroad, citing state appellate court rulings that address their concerns. The order released Wednesday can be appealed.

Associated Press

