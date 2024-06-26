Man arrested in Colorado triple-shooting after crash and intensive search

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say the man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in southern Colorado is suspected of killing a man by shooting him in the head and wounding two others. Henry Corral was taken into custody following an intensive search. Authorities say he fled after crashing his vehicle and then attempting a carjacking of someone who came to his aid. A judge set Corral’s bond at $5 million cash on Wednesday. Corral is being represented by a lawyer from the state public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on its cases.

