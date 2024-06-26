Texas court denies request to reconsider governor’s pardon in BLM demonstrator’s killing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court denied a request to consider whether to reverse Gov. Greg Abbott’s pardon of a man who was convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter demonstrator. The decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday at least temporarily blocked a prosecutor’s request to consider whether the governor overstepped his pardon authority under the state constitution and undermined the appeals process in the politically charged case. Daniel Perry was convicted of killing Garrett Foster in 2020. He was released from a 25-year prison sentence after the pardon in May.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.