What’s left for the Supreme Court to decide? Here’s the list.
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has a lot of work left to do and just days left to do it. The court has a dozen undecided cases, including ones that could reshape the law on everything from abortion to social media. The justices are also still weighing whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in the election interference case against him, roughly two months after hearing arguments. Though the justices typically issue all of their rulings by the end of June, this term they are expected to continue into early July. The court heard 61 cases but still has 12 cases to decide.