What’s left for the Supreme Court to decide? Here’s the list.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has a lot of work left to do and just days left to do it. The court has a dozen undecided cases, including ones that could reshape the law on everything from abortion to social media. The justices are also still weighing whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in the election interference case against him, roughly two months after hearing arguments. Though the justices typically issue all of their rulings by the end of June, this term they are expected to continue into early July. The court heard 61 cases but still has 12 cases to decide.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.