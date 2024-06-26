Why NASA astronauts are delayed at the space station after Boeing Starliner launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Two astronauts are spending extra time at the International Space Station as NASA and Boeing troubleshoot capsule problems that popped up on the way there. The veteran astronauts expected to stay for a week or so at the space station during a test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, the first with a crew. But their return trip has been put on hold while the thruster trouble and helium leaks are analyzed and to also allow for spacewalks at the station. Boeing said this week that the two problems aren’t a concern for the return trip.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.