Why NASA astronauts are delayed at the space station after Boeing Starliner launch
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Two astronauts are spending extra time at the International Space Station as NASA and Boeing troubleshoot capsule problems that popped up on the way there. The veteran astronauts expected to stay for a week or so at the space station during a test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, the first with a crew. But their return trip has been put on hold while the thruster trouble and helium leaks are analyzed and to also allow for spacewalks at the station. Boeing said this week that the two problems aren’t a concern for the return trip.