Fire tears through the Danish taxation ministry, the latest major fire in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire has broken out on top of a building housing Denmark’s taxation ministry, leading to the evacuation of the offices and adjacent houses. There was no word on casualties, but the authorities said the blaze was quickly brought under control. Huge billows of black smoke rose from the six-story building and could be see over large parts of the Danish capital. It was the latest in a series of recent blazes in Denmark. Authorities have said that there was no connection between the fires.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.