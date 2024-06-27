Judge stops parents’ effort to collect on $50M Alex Jones owes for saying Newtown shooting was hoax

A federal bankruptcy judge has stopped an effort by the parents of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to begin collecting on some of the $50 million they won in a lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin won a defamation lawsuit in Texas against Jones in 2022 over his claims that the 2012 shooting that killed 26 people was a hoax. Other victims’ relatives won more than $1.4 billion in a similar lawsuit in Connecticut. Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston said Thursday that Lewis and Heslin can’t continue collection efforts in a Texas state court because a federal bankruptcy trustee is liquidating Jones’ assets, including his media company.

