Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict. A court filing said “the government has learned that the defendant is deceased.” The jury began weighing the case against 30-year-old Tyler Anderson of Dover on Tuesday after a trial that began Monday. A message seeking comment from Anderson’s lawyer was not immediately returned. Anderson had been indicted by a federal grand jury in December on three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the presidential candidates. When Anderson was arrested, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that texts were directed at his campaign.

