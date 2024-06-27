Ohio Republicans move bill on school bathroom use by transgender students forward in Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are advancing a ban on transgender students using bathrooms that fit their gender identity. The late-night state House vote took place on Wednesday, just before legislators left Columbus for the summer. The Republican-backed proposal was sent to the state Senate for its consideration. The bill pertains to public K-12 schools and institutions of higher education. It would not apply to school employees, emergencies or people helping young children or those with disabilities. Schools would still be able to provide single-use and family bathroom facilities. At least 11 states have adopted laws barring transgender girls and women from girls and women’s bathrooms at public schools, and in some cases other government facilities.

