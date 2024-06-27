Ohio teen accused of having school hit list pleads guilty to inducing panic

CINCINNATI (AP) — A teenager in Ohio accused of making a hit list and planning a mass killing at a high school near Cincinnati has pleaded guilty to reduced charges of inducing panic. Prosecutors on Thursday dropped a charge against the 14-year-old of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. He had been charged in February. Prosecutors say the teen exchanged text messages with a Colorado man about gassing the school and killing students and staff. The county public defender’s office said shortly after the teen’s arrest that he had significant mental health challenges and that he was impressionable. The man was not charged.

