Supreme Court blocks enforcement of EPA’s ‘good neighbor’ rule on downwind pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency won’t be able to enforce a key rule limiting air pollution in nearly a dozen states while separate legal challenges proceed around the country. That’s the result of a Supreme Court decision Thursday. The EPA’s “good neighbor” rule is intended to restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution. Three energy-producing states — Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia — challenged the rule, along with the steel industry and other groups, calling it costly and ineffective. The rule is on hold in a dozen other states because of the court challenges.

