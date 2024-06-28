Delaware Supreme Court reverses ruling invalidating early voting and permanent absentee status laws
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has reversed a judge’s ruling that state laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status are unconstitutional. The Supreme Court did not address the merits of the case in its ruling Friday. It instead found only that the plaintiffs, a state elections inspector and a Republican lawmaker, did not have legal standing to challenge the laws. The ruling came just three weeks after the court heard oral arguments, and less than three months before the Sept. 10 primary elections. In February, a Superior Court judge declared that Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker and elections inspector Michael Mennella had shown by “clear and convincing evidence” that the laws were unconstitutional.