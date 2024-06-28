Ever feel exhausted by swiping through dating apps? You might be experiencing burnout

NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of happy couples can trace their meet-cute moment to an online dating app. But many others find the never-ending process of likes, swipes, taps and awkward DMs that go nowhere to be exhausting. That has led to a phenomenon known as “dating app burnout.” One clinical psychologist found that about 3 out of every 4 people she works with use dating apps, and anywhere between 80 to 90% have expressed feeling fatigue or burnout at some point. That’s due in part because success is never promised with online dating, regardless of whether you’re looking for a lifelong partner or casual fling.

