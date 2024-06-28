Japan protests sex assault cases involving US military on Okinawa and their delayed disclosure
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has protested to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo over at least two sexual assault cases involving American servicemembers on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa which have only recently been made public. In one case, an Air Force member is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in December, while the other, which dates from May, involves a Marine who is accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman. The case involving the assault of the teenager is a reminder to many Okinawans of the high-profile 1995 rape of a 12-year-old girl by three U.S. servicemembers, which sparked massive protests against the U.S. base on Okinawa