Marsha Ambrosius’ new ‘CASABLANCO’ album is just what Dr. Dre ordered

NEW YORK (AP) — Marsha Ambrosius was done with the demands required of a successful R&B star, including touring and music industry politics. She was at peace working behind the scenes until Dr. Dre provided a prescription to rejuvenate her on-stage desire. The Grammy-nominated artist says she “didn’t want to do a project,” but Dre told her “let’s just create and see where this goes.” The result is an 11-track album titled “CASABLANCO.” The project is a sonically-opulent collage fusing jazz and hip-hop, mixed and mastered by Dr. Dre. The project was created in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s backed by a 27-piece orchestra and filled with intricately woven samples from artists like Michael Jackson and Duke Ellington.

