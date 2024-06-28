Michigan deputy is fatally shot during a traffic stop in the state’s second such loss in a week

OSSEO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a rural traffic stop in the second killing of an on-duty Michigan deputy in less than a week. State troopers later shot and killed the shooting suspect during an exchange of gunfire. State police say the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot Thursday died at a hospital. After the shooting, troopers spotted suspect Eric Michael Fiddler in a field and ordered him to surrender. But police say he fired at the officers. They returned fire, and Fiddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

