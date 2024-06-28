Supreme Court rejects Trump ally Steve Bannon’s bid to delay prison sentence
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a bid to delay a prison sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon, who’s appealing his conviction for defying a subpoena from the the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The court on Friday denied an emergency appeal from Bannon, who has been ordered to report to prison July 1 for a four-month sentence. Defense attorneys have argued the case raises questions about executive privilege that should be examined by the Supreme Court. Prosecutors say Trump never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee. Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022.