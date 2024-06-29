Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.