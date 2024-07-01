Animal rescuers save more than 100 dolphins during mass stranding event around Cape Cod
WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Animal rescuers have been able to coax more than 100 dolphins away from shallow waters around Cape Cod over the weekend after about 125 of the Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded. The International Fund for Animal Welfare estimated that 13 dolphins died and one had to be euthanized. The nonprofit helped lead the rescue attempt and says it was the largest mass-stranding it had dealt with on the Cape during its 26-year history in the area. Cape Cod is known as a global stranding hotspot due to the curvature of its shores and the fluctuation of tides.