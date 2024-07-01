Campus carry weapons law debuts in West Virginia, joins 11 other states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People with concealed carry permits can possess firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses under a state law that debuted Monday. Institutions of higher learning can implement exceptions to the law, which bans the open carry of a firearm on campus. Schools are permitted to regulate firearms in residence halls, but not in common areas, Secure locations are required for the storage of a pistol or revolver. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the law in March 2023. Similar legislation has passed in 11 other states. The presidents of West Virginia’s largest schools have said decisions about guns on campus should be left to the institutions.

