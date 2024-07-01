Former Missouri prison guards plead not guilty to murder in death of Black man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four former Missouri guards have pleaded not guilty to murder in the December death of a Black man in prison, and a fifth has pleaded not guilty to accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-eight-year-old Othel Moore Jr. died on Dec. 8 in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. A criminal complaint filed Friday says the guards pepper-sprayed Moore, placed a mask over his face and left him in a position that caused him to suffocate. The four former guards charged with second-degree murder are jailed without bond. The local prosecutor says the guard charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter has been released on bond.

