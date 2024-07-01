Hunter Biden sues Fox News over explicit images featured in a streaming series

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden accused Fox News in a lawsuit of unlawfully publishing explicit images of him as part of a streaming series. The president’s son filed the lawsuit Sunday in state court in Manhattan over images in “The Trial of Hunter Biden.” The series debuted on the streaming service Fox Nation in 2022. The lawsuit says it includes images of Biden in the nude and engaged in sex acts. The lawsuit claims the dissemination of intimate images without his consent violated New York’s so-called revenge porn law. A Fox News spokesperson called it an “entirely politically motivated lawsuit” that was “devoid of merit.”

