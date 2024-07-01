Infant mortality rate rose 8% in wake of Texas abortion ban, study shows

A new study shows the infant death rate in Texas went up in the wake of the state’s abortion ban. The analysis published Monday out of Johns Hopkins University is the latest research to find higher infant mortality rates in states with abortion restrictions. The researchers looked at how many infants died before their first birthday after the state adopted its abortion ban in September 2021 and found the death rate went up 8% the next year. There was also an increase in the deaths caused by birth defects. Doctors have argued that the law is too restrictive for women who face pregnancy complications.

