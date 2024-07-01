Jury selection begins in murder trial of former Houston police officer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a former Houston police officer who took part in a 2019 drug raid that led to the death of a couple and revealed systemic corruption within the police department’s narcotics unit. Gerald Goines faces two felony murder counts for the January 2019 deaths of a married couple, 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle, and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas. Prosecutors and defense attorneys began asking jurors about the case on Monday in a Houston courtroom. Jury selection is expected to last several weeks, with opening arguments set for Sept. 9.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.