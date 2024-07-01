South Africa’s unprecedented new coalition has 7 parties in the Cabinet. Here’s a breakdown

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has included seven different parties in his Cabinet in an unprecedented power-sharing agreement for the continent’s most industrialized country. The coalition came about after Ramaphosa’s African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in a milestone election result in late May. South Africa now enters uncharted political territory after 30 years of dominance by the ANC. The new Cabinet is the most politically diverse in the country’s history. But it faces a steep challenge to solve South Africa’s vast problems of poverty and unemployment that are a stain on its reputation as a leading voice for the developing world.

