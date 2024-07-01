World Athletics leader Sebastian Coe visits Ukraine and invites Zelenskyy to Olympic track meet

World Athletics leader Sebastian Coe visited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend. He reiterated his sport’s support for the war-torn country and invited Zelenskyy to the track meet at the Paris Olympics. The track and field federation has taken as strong a stance as any Olympic sport regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stating shortly after it started in February 2022 that Russian athletes would not be allowed to compete in international track competitions. Coe says the visit didn’t change his opinion that the position track has taken about the Russians was the right one.

