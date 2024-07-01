Young Thug’s trial on hold as defense tries to get judge removed from case

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug has put the long-running trial on hold until another judge rules on requests that he step aside from the case. Lawyers for the rapper and several other defendants had filed motions seeking the recusal of Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville. The filing is due to a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a prosecution witness at which defendants and defense attorneys were not present. They said the meeting was “improper” and said the judge and prosecutors tried to pressure the witness, who had been granted immunity, into giving testimony.

