Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges

A woman accused of crisscrossing the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday confirmed the extradition of Marianne Smyth, and referred questions to law enforcement officials in Northern Ireland. The American faces allegations that she stole more than $170,000 from the victims from 2008 to 2010 in Northern Ireland. She drew comparisons to Anna Sorokin, a scammer who impersonated a German heiress to pay for a glamorous lifestyle in New York City. Sorokin, whose real name is Anna Delvey, was convicted in 2019.

