Appeals court rejects Broadway producer’s antitrust claim against actors’ and stage managers’ union

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has rejected an appeal by a Tony Award-winning producer who claims that a union for actors and stage managers organized an illegal boycott that prevented him from producing live Broadway shows. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Tuesday that Garth Drabinsky could not continue with his lawsuit. Drabinsky alleged that the Actors’ Equity Association violated antitrust and various state laws, including defamation. A lawyer for Drabinsky declined comment. The union’s executive director said the ruling will serve the labor movement well in the future. The union represents over 50,000 theater actors and stage managers.

