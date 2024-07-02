Dozens rally in Pakistan after a Christian man is sentenced to death for blasphemy

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Dozens of members from Pakistan’s civil society have rallied in the southern port city of Karachi against the death sentence handed down to a Christian man on blasphemy charges, nearly a year after one of the worst mob attacks in the country on Christians. Several Christians also joined Tuesday’s rally which comes a day after a court in the Punjab province announced the death sentence to Ehsan Shan after finding him guilty of sharing “hateful content” against Muslims on social media. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death.

